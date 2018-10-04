The jobs summit may not have all the answers — but it definitely has some

During the 1980s, as an ANC and South African Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu) activist in exile in the UK, I joined a huge people’s march for jobs in solidarity with local people who formed the backbone of the anti-apartheid movement. It symbolised a nation united in the common cause of finding find lasting answers to a challenge that was on a smaller scale to the one we now face.

Harnessed correctly, SA’s jobs summit and its defined processes have the same potential. Unlike previous summits, the approach taken has been a bottom-up one. We are engaging the conversation from a micro-perspective. But we must resist focusing only on the numbers on the table — we must also factor in that many of the proposals being made at the summit will catalyse growth and change, sparking a multiplier effect with results beyond what the data suggests.

The jobs summit is cognisant of the full set of economic challenges we are confronted with, but does not pretend to have all the answers — only some. We cannot underestimate the requirement for long-term economic restructuring. This will be the subject of a follow-up process.

The three major ratings agencies that previously characterised SA’s labour environment as unstable and volatile and a credit risk to our country, have commended the national minimum wage and labour relations amendments as an important step in our long-term development. This process saw the the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) constituents coming together in a collective effort to find middle ground for the greater good. It’s a good example for us to emulate here.

I believe business has rightly consolidated its place as a valued, long-term partner and generator of tax and employment. It is in this context that we welcome the action orientation of the jobs summit framework agreement, and the way social partners have agreed to, once again, co-operate for the common good. We are excited about the potential evident in the proposed projects, such as those identified for the agricultural sector, nursing, youth employment, education and early childhood development.

We need to sustain and deepen these interventions as we move to the medium-term budget policy statement, the investment conference, and beyond.

As we conduct these processes and introspect on what course will carry us through as a collective, the world will be watching. We can choose whether it sees an SA that is full of unrealised potential because of self-inflicted domestic factors; or one that overcomes these daunting challenges to realise the promise enshrined in our constitution and the bill of rights, with an economy that can support our ambition of dignity, equality and true freedom.