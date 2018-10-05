News Leader
WATCH: Can the jobs summit deliver on its weighty promise?
05 October 2018 - 09:40
SA has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, sitting at 27.2% in the second quarter, with youth unemployment at a record high of 52%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long-awaited jobs summit began on Thursday, bringing the government, business, labour and community organisations together to accelerate job creation.
Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen joined Business Day TV to discuss the ideas put forward to fast-track job creation.
