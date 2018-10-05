National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: Can the jobs summit deliver on its weighty promise?

05 October 2018 - 09:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE

SA has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, sitting at 27.2% in the second quarter, with youth unemployment at a record high of 52%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long-awaited jobs summit began on Thursday, bringing the government, business, labour and community organisations together to accelerate job creation.

Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen joined Business Day TV to discuss the ideas put forward to fast-track job creation.

Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen talks to Business Day TV about ways to fast-track employment creation

‘Moment of truth’ jobs summit is not about doing too many things at once

Busa's Sipho Pityana says business is under no delusion that the jobs summit will provide all the answers to getting the 9.6-million unemployed South ...
National
19 hours ago

Jobs summit: just another talk-shop?

The government, business and labour will convene for a two-day summit this week to focus on SA’s unemployment crisis
Features
1 day ago

The jobs summit may not have all the answers — but it definitely has some

Harnessed correctly, SA’s jobs summit and its defined processes have the potential to unite the nation
Opinion
20 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: What could sink the jobs summit — and what could save it

Business and labour go into the summit fragmented, Nedlac has had few successes in recent years and the government suffers from a skills shortage
Opinion
2 days ago

Summit deal to create 275,000 jobs a year

The final agreement commits government to undertaking that ‘there will be no retrenchments in the public sector’
National
18 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane wins crucial battle against presidency
National
3.
Sassa boss threatens to disband internal fraud ...
National
4.
Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.