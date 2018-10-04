Jobs summit: just another talk-shop?

There is widespread cynicism about how much the presidential jobs summit this week will help SA’s unemployment crisis. The meeting on Thursday and Friday will bring together business, labour and the government to discuss "collaborative and high-impact interventions to drive job creation, job retention and economic growth", seeking a way out of poverty for the 9.6-million South Africans who are unemployed.

Understandably, analysts and economists have adopted a wait-and-see approach, questioning the timing of the summit and asking what previous gatherings of the kind have achieved.

The summit has been a long time in the making. It was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his maiden state of the nation address in February, but trade union federation Cosatu has been calling for such a gathering since former president Jacob Zuma took office in 2009. It now comes just a few months before next year’s elections, when the ANC will need Cosatu’s support to clinch victory.

Labour consultant Tony Healy says the politics around the elections will weigh heavily on the summit and could militate against the necessary decisions being made.

These, he says, include radical reform of the regulatory environment for business, including a review of labour regulations to make it easier for more people to be absorbed into the labour market by existing businesses.

"A lot of the changes that need to be made will be politically unpopular," says Healy. "General regulation is becoming more complex; access to capital is becoming more difficult; the government itself is overinflated as an employer, which is a problem … The timing couldn’t be worse for this summit in terms of decisions that have to be made."

Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development & Enterprise, says the unemployment crisis requires bold action, not just projects. She says the summit will be a "wasted opportunity" if it does not deal with the key structural constraints on employment, including rigid labour laws.

"Too much energy goes into projects that can help move people closer to the front of the unemployment queue, and too little goes into the policy reforms that are needed to shrink those queues," says Bernstein. "We need to change the approach to collective bargaining so that workseekers and smaller firms are not priced out of the market; reduce the cost of employing young people, especially in comparison with older, more experienced workers; and reduce subsidies being paid to firms that are capital-and skill-intensive."