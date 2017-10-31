Tool helps developing nations map out export targets

A new online trade-boosting tool that makes it easier for businesses in developing countries to identify and target market opportunities has been unveiled by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Paris.

The Export Potential Map is a user-friendly, free tool that takes much of the guesswork and second-hand intelligence out of trading decision-making.

The ICT’s latest intervention is considered vital to the development of African trade, promising particular value in developing interregional trade. The map makes it faster and easier for traders in emerging economies to connect to one another and the world.

The Export Potential Map is described by ITC executive director Arancha Gonzalez as "an innovative tool that will enable developing countries and their companies to make better export decisions based on rigorous economic analysis".

The map ensures that companies, even the smallest and most remote, can target new markets with knowledge of trade costs and expected demand. "This allows policy makers and trade support institutions to optimise the policy environment and support programmes for existing and would-be exporters," says Gonzalez.