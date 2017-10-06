Africa needs to resist any temptation to dump investor-state arbitration

SA then spearheaded the removal of investor-state arbitration from the 2006 Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on finance and investment, which previously permitted investors from anywhere in the world to resort to international arbitration after exhausting domestic remedies in an SADC state.

No other African government has announced any intention to terminate its BITs or withdraw from the Washington Convention, even though several African countries have been (and continue to be) confronted with costly arbitration claims. Tanzania, for example, has faced two known international arbitration claims: one failed on jurisdictional grounds; the other ($20m for the cancellation of a concession to operate public water and sewage works) succeeded in principle but no compensation was awarded.

In 2017, however, several new international arbitration claims have been instituted against the Tanzanian government, two of which arise from laws enacted in July that significantly increase the government’s control over the extraction, storage, processing and export of the country’s vast mineral resources. Interestingly, those laws also aim to exclude the prospect of investor-state international arbitration in the mining sector.

One mandates the government to renegotiate or remove any terms from investor-state contracts that parliament deems "unconscionable", including those that "subject the state to the jurisdiction of foreign courts and forums". Another provides that disputes related to natural resources "shall not be a subject of proceedings before any foreign court or tribunal" and shall only be adjudicated on by Tanzanian judicial and statutory bodies.

However, these provisions have no effect on Tanzania’s exposure to international arbitration, to which it has consented in the Washington Convention, 11 BITs and numerous investor-state agreements. Tanzania would have to withdraw such consent in accordance with the terms of each treaty or contract. For now, Tanzania’s BITs and investor-state contracts remain in force.

Another example is Zimbabwe, which has faced three successful ICSID claims from rural landowners aggrieved by the land reform programme. The first claim produced an award in 2009 for $11m, which Zimbabwe failed to pay. With compound interest, the sum had risen to $25m by late 2015, when the claimants won permission to execute the award against Zimbabwean-owned assets in New York.