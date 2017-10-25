Change in patent law will boost competition and benefit public

This is a remarkable finding. It means a patentee may be entitled to continue to benefit from market exclusivity in respect of an invention that has been found to be wanting in court. But until the patent is revoked – through a revocation that takes several months and costs millions of rand – it remains in force.

Third, it allows for a patent’s specifications to be amended easily when its validity is under attack. In a case heard by the appeals court in 1999, a patentee – when faced earlier with a counterclaim for revocation – had applied to the commissioner of patents for the amendment of the patent in question.

The application for the amendment, which was granted by the commissioner, appears to have been made with a sole purpose: to defeat the counterclaim for revocation.

In dismissing the appeal, the court made a number of troubling findings. To quote, "Ours is a nonexamining country and an alleged inventor is entitled to a patent for his supposed invention without having to satisfy anyone of its merit or validity. He does not have to give any reasons for his choice of wording. Should he sue for infringement, he has no duty to assist the alleged infringer in establishing whether his monopoly is valid or not."

At some level, there is consistency in the court’s decision: if the patent system in SA is ordinarily stacked in favour of a patentee, why should it be any different in respect of amendments? But as a matter of fairness, if the onus to establish the invalidity of a patent lies on the party seeking to have the patent revoked, surely the patentee should bear the onus to justify the grant of the amendment?

Fourth, it imposes substantial procedural hurdles on those seeking to litigate by limiting the choice of legal representatives. Any party seeking to revoke a patent has to comply with the Patents Act, which states that only a patent attorney may represent a party in its dealings with the commissioner of patents.