FROM THE WSJ: The long, winding and treacherous road to the Gupta’s state capture

Zuma, who became president in 2009, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pledged to establish a commission to investigate business influence on government.

A lawyer for the Guptas said they declined to comment, and a spokesperson didn’t respond to questions. The family has previously denied wrongdoing and said they are victims of an attack by the country’s established, mostly white-owned businesses. Atul Gupta, who leads the Gupta businesses, has said "there is no authenticity" to the leaked documents, without being more specific.

Among the companies that have been drawn into the scandal, the UK operations of one of Europe’s largest public-relations firms, Bell Pottinger, collapsed in mid-September after revelations that it tried to discredit rivals of Zuma as defenders of "white monopoly capitalism" and "economic apartheid". Bell Pottinger was hired by the Gupta holding company, Oakbay Investments.

SAP, the German software maker, and US-based consulting firm McKinsey have put employees on leave and launched internal investigations of their dealings with Gupta-linked companies. Last month, KPMG cleared out its top management in SA after concluding it fell short of its own standards during the 15 years it audited Gupta firms.

Zuma has kept dissension within the ANC over the scandal under control. He survived a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in August. His presidential term runs out in 2019, and the winner of December’s vote to lead the ANC will become the favourite in the presidential race.

The party’s top two candidates are Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC’s deputy president and a critic of Zuma, and the president’s ex-wife and political ally, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Ramaphosa said in April that "state capture" by business, "if left unchecked, could well destroy our revolution".

Three Guptas and a wedding

Atul Gupta, arrived in SA in 1993, months before the first democratic election brought the ANC into power. He said in a 2011 interview that his father, a businessman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, believed "Africa would become the America of the world". Atul started a computer-hardware distribution company, called Sahara Computers, and his brothers Ajay and Rajesh soon followed.

In 2007, Zuma won the ANC presidency. Eight months later, two of his roughly 20 children, Duduzane and his twin sister Duduzile, then 26, joined Sahara’s board of directors, according to court documents. Some outsiders saw the move as the culmination of a quest by the Gupta family to court connections in the ANC and convert them into personal wealth.