Patents allow increasing number of people access to cheaper medicines

Let’s put this simply: there is no question of courts being bypassed. While the draft policy contemplates the granting of a compulsory licence by an administrative body, as international law permits, any decision to issue a licence would be subject to review by the courts. Should a compulsory licence have been issued unlawfully, it would be set aside.

In a classic example of "whataboutery", Urbach points to systemic problems with SA’s medicine regulatory system as the real barrier to access. Of course, unjustifiable delays in the registration process must be overcome, as must all other obstacles to access, such as capacity constraints in the public health system or the shortage of qualified medical personnel in the workforce. But to suggest that any one of these problems is justification for leaving the patent system untouched is ludicrous, since even if all of these problems were to be tackled, it would be of no assistance to the person who is unable to afford the cost of a patented medicine.

While it is true that the cost of medicine development is high, there is absolutely no consensus that it is anywhere near $2.5bn, the figure Urbach cites, attributed to Prof Kelly Chibale. That figure, which was recently repeated by US President Donald Trump, comes from a Tufts University study headed by Joseph DiMasi. The study is highly contested, not in the least because it was funded by the same industry towards which its findings are (coincidentally) very favourable.

To put this study in proper context, a leading civil society organisation, Knowledge Ecology International, characterised it as "part of a public relations campaign by the drug companies to justify high prices". Médecins Sans Frontières was clearer: "If you believe the Tufts analysis, you probably also believe the earth is flat."

Only last month, the latest of several alternative analyses was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, indicating that the cost of bringing a new medicine to market is in the region of $600m, or less than 20% of the Tufts estimate.

Regardless of the controversy associated with this number, what is true — and so far unaccounted for — is the contribution of public and philanthropic money towards the pharmaceutical development process. The industry’s most famous secret is that taxpayers of rich countries and private donors subsidise most basic medical research. This is also true in respect of Chibale’s centre, funded by organs of state (such as the National Research Foundation, the Medical Research Council, the Technology Innovation Agency and the University of Cape Town), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Medicines for Malaria Venture and two private pharmaceutical companies (Celgene and Merck).

It is a shame that Urbach finds it necessary to wilfully malign the draft intellectual property policy, putting up straw men he then takes great delight in knocking down. Contrary to his claim, the aim of the draft policy is not to "make it more difficult to register patents, easier to ‘break’ patents, and to limit the remedies available to patent holders". Instead, the aim is to develop and implement a policy, consistent with SA’s international obligations, that seeks to achieve a balance between creating incentives to innovate on the one hand and ensuring access to innovative products on the other.

Insofar as medicines and related products are concerned, the right to have access to health care – in section 27 of the Constitution – demands no less.

• Berger is a member of the Johannesburg Bar and serves on the expert advisory group of the Medicines Patent Pool. Prabhala is a fellow of the Shuttleworth Foundation and works on innovation and access to medicines in India, Brazil and SA with the AccessIBSA project.