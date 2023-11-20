World / Middle East

Israel recalls its ambassador to SA for consultations

The move follows the latest statements from SA, says Israel’s foreign ministry

20 November 2023 - 20:49
by Ari Rabinovitch
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Jerusalem — Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky, following the “latest statements from South Africa”, Israel’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ANC says it will support a parliamentary motion calling for the Israeli embassy in SA to be closed temporarily.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had filed a referral against Israel to the International Criminal Court over its military campaign in Gaza.

SA, which is highly critical of Israel’s campaign in Gaza against Hamas, has recalled its diplomats from Israel. Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, sparking the devastating war in Gaza.

