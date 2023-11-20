A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Jerusalem — Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky, following the “latest statements from South Africa”, Israel’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ANC says it will support a parliamentary motion calling for the Israeli embassy in SA to be closed temporarily.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had filed a referral against Israel to the International Criminal Court over its military campaign in Gaza.
SA, which is highly critical of Israel’s campaign in Gaza against Hamas, has recalled its diplomats from Israel. Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, sparking the devastating war in Gaza.
Israel recalls its ambassador to SA for consultations
The move follows the latest statements from SA, says Israel’s foreign ministry
Jerusalem — Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky, following the “latest statements from South Africa”, Israel’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ANC says it will support a parliamentary motion calling for the Israeli embassy in SA to be closed temporarily.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had filed a referral against Israel to the International Criminal Court over its military campaign in Gaza.
SA, which is highly critical of Israel’s campaign in Gaza against Hamas, has recalled its diplomats from Israel. Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, sparking the devastating war in Gaza.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Israel warns civilians to relocate as air strikes target south Gaza
Stop talk of executing Hamas combatants, say relatives of hostages in Gaza
Heavy fighting in north Gaza after hostage deal report denied
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.