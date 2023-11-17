World / Middle East

Families of Israeli hostages march for their release

The families will end their 60km march on Saturday in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem

17 November 2023 - 15:05
by Ilan Rosenberg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Artists paint portraits of hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack on the Israeli south in Tel Avis on October 26, 2023. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Artists paint portraits of hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack on the Israeli south in Tel Avis on October 26, 2023. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Jerusalem — The families of Israeli hostages and thousands of supporters marched towards Jerusalem on Friday, ramping up pressure on the government to secure their release nearly six weeks after Hamas militants abducted them and took them into Gaza.

The procession left Tel Aviv three days ago and at this point stretched a few kilometres. Police blocked off parts of the main highway as the marchers began to ascend the foothills leading to Jerusalem.

They held up pictures of their loved ones, waved Israeli flags, and chanted “We won’t give up, we demand the hostages’ release!”

Hamas fighters took around 240 people hostage during their October 7 attack on southern Israel. The captives — ranging from babies to grandparents — are believed to be held in tunnels deep under the Gaza Strip.

Israeli and Arabic media have reported on negotiations to secure the release of at least some of the hostages, but there has been no confirmation from any side of an imminent deal.

“Hear our shout. Bring them back home now,” said Yuval Haran, who walked with a placard showing seven members of his family who were taken hostage, including his three-year-old niece.

“How can you put a price on a three-year old girl? We need them back now, at any price.”

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, met up with the marchers and called for the unconditional release of the hostages.

“We work for this on all political and diplomatic levels and we just ask you to keep the hope alive,” he said, speaking through a megaphone. “In our hearts and our minds we are with you.”

The families and their supporters say they will end the march of about 60km on Saturday in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

Reuters

Hamas tunnel found at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

The Israeli army released a video it says shows a tunnel entrance at the hospital, adding that Hamas held some of the 240 hostages in the hospital ...
World
9 hours ago

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal

Qatari mediators were on Wednesday seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel.
World
2 days ago

War crimes committed by both sides of Israel-Hamas conflict, says UN rights chief

We have fallen off a precipice, says Volker Turk at the Rafah crossing in Egypt
World
1 week ago

Qatar mediators urge Hamas to release civilians, sources say

Two US sources say the US understands Qatar is pushing Hamas to release hostages immediately without expecting Israeli concessions in return
World
3 weeks ago

Hamas says it has released two more hostages in Gaza

Two elderly Israeli women released after Egyptian-Qatari mediation efforts
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in ...
World / Africa
2.
Families of Israeli hostages march for their ...
World / Middle East
3.
Iran continues to enrich uranium as Hamas war ...
World / Asia
4.
China warns against selling chemicals used to ...
World / Asia
5.
Myanmar’s Chin rebels gain ground
World / Asia

Related Articles

Gift of the Givers condemns killing of its head in Gaza

National

Israel orders residents from southern Gaza towns

World / Middle East

SA set to step up pressure on Israel amid Gaza crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.