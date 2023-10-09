World / Middle East

Mexico deploys planes to Israel to bring home its nationals

Two Mexicans are believed to have been among those taken by Hamas, foreign minister says

09 October 2023 - 17:25
by Lizbeth Diaz, Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire
Israeli security forces stand near the site of a rocket strike from Gaza in Tel Aviv, October 7 2023. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
Mexico City — The Mexican army is carrying out a humanitarian flight aimed at bringing home nationals from Israel amid the attack on the country by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the defence ministry said on Monday.

An unknown number of hostages were taken by Hamas after it launched a surprise attack in Israel on Saturday. Two Mexicans are believed to have been among those taken by the group, foreign minister Alicia Barcena said on Sunday.

Mexico said on Monday about 5,000 nationals are in Israel.

About 300 Mexicans have asked to leave, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference on Monday.

The plane leaving on Monday has a capacity of about 170 passengers. A second plane was to leave later in the day.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Peru’s foreign ministry said two citizens have been reported missing, while one Panamanian citizen is also among those missing, according to local authorities.

Two Paraguayan citizens have also been reported missing, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Reuters

Israel pounds Gaza as it sends combat divisions to battle Islamist militants

Fighting is ongoing at up to eight locations two days after Hamas gunmen killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more, a military spokesperson says
World
12 hours ago

Spiralling violence threatens to spill into Middle East war

Death toll climbs above 1,000 while Israeli military warns it is in it for the ‘long, long haul’
World
23 hours ago

Israel-Hamas clashes lift bonds, hurt global stocks

The conflict comes at a time when markets are jittery and bond yields around the world are at multi-year highs
Markets
8 hours ago
