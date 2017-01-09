Bombers ravage markets in Baghdad

Baghdad — A suicide bomber struck Baghdad’s main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at least 12 people in the latest attack claimed by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle the jihadists for Mosul.

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State out of much of the territory it once held, but this bombing and the many others that preceded it highlight the danger the jihadists pose to civilians even as they lose ground.

"A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car," an interior ministry spokesman said.

A police colonel and a medical official said at least 12 people were killed and 39 wounded. The spokesman said the soldier who opened fire on the attacker was among the wounded.

Another suicide bomber detonated explosives at a market in the Baladiyat area of east Baghdad, killing at least one person and wounding at least seven, officials said.