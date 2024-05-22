World / Europe

Finland scolds Russia for causing confusion over Baltic Sea border changes

Russia’s defence ministry has proposed a revision to the borders of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea

22 May 2024 - 11:33
by Guy Faulconbridge and Stine Jacobsen
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen attends a press conference near Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, on May 22, 2024. According to Russian media Russia intends to unilaterally expand its maritime border in waters close to Finland and Lithuania. Picture: LEHTIKUVA/ JUSSI NUKARI/via REUTERS
Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen attends a press conference near Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, on May 22, 2024. According to Russian media Russia intends to unilaterally expand its maritime border in waters close to Finland and Lithuania. Picture: LEHTIKUVA/ JUSSI NUKARI/via REUTERS

Moscow/Copenhagen — Russia’s defence ministry has proposed a revision to the borders of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft government decree, drawing a rebuke from Nato-member Finland.

According to the draft decree, dated May 21, the ministry proposed adjusting the border around Russian islands in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and around Kaliningrad.

“The passage of the state border of the Russian Federation at sea will change,” a summary of the draft decree said. If approved, the decree would come into force in January 2025.

The defence ministry argued in justification of the change that an earlier Soviet measurement of the border from 1985 used mid-20th century nautical charts and so did not fully correspond to more modern cartographical coordinates.

It was not immediately clear from the draft decree exactly how the border would be adjusted and what — if any — consultation had taken place with other states around the Baltic Sea.

“The Finnish authorities are investigating information in the Russian media about the definition of maritime zones in the Gulf of Finland,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

“The government is monitoring the situation closely. Russia has not been in contact with Finland in the matter. Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts.”

Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen said that Russia should abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and said that Russia was sowing “confusion”.

Reuters

Putin ally says Ukraine risks dragging West into war with Russia

State Duma speaker urges Western leaders to avoid catastrophe
World
5 days ago

Global military spending climbs 7%

Rise is steepest annual increase since 2009, think-tank says
World
4 weeks ago

China and Serbia plan ‘shared future’ as Xi visits

Trip aims to strengthen ties with eastern European countries that are pro-Russia and large recipients of Chinese investment
World
1 week ago

Slovak prime minister ‘in life-threatening condition’ after being shot

Robert Fico has turned the country’s foreign policy towards more pro-Russian views
World
6 days ago

Putin approves extra duties for defence and energy officials

Russian president retains finance and economy ministers
World
1 week ago

Albania’s Soviet-era airbase boosts Nato in Western Balkans

Prime Minister says region is under threat from Russia
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Experts back ICC prosecutor’s arrest warrant bid ...
World / Europe
2.
Janet Yellen presses German banks to comply with ...
World
3.
Iran bids farewell to its ‘martyred’ president
World / Asia
4.
French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to ...
World / Africa
5.
Protests as Taiwan parliament pushes contentious ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

LETTER: Deluded thinking on Russia

Opinion / Letters

Janet Yellen presses German banks to comply with US sanctions on Russia

World

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power ...

World / Africa

Putin ally says Ukraine risks dragging West into war with Russia

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.