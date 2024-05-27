Nedbank CIB spurs healthcare revolution in Zambia

In the heart of rural Zambia, a revolution in healthcare infrastructure is unfolding, spearheaded by the strategic partnership between Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and NMS Infrastructure Ltd (NMSI).

This collaboration has given birth to a groundbreaking initiative that has seen the construction of more than 100 mini hospitals, transforming the healthcare landscape for some of the most underserved communities.

The journey began with a bold vision and a $300m investment aimed at erecting five district hospitals and 115 mini hospitals. Today, more than 100 of these facilities stand as beacons of hope, providing essential healthcare services to rural populations which previously faced daunting distances to the nearest clinic.

Each construction site has become an economic nucleus, offering first-time job opportunities to local workers, and using about 96% local labour. This approach has not only fostered economic growth, but also imbued the community with a sense of ownership and pride in their healthcare facilities.