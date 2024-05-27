Nedbank CIB spurs healthcare revolution in Zambia
Bank partners with NMSI on a groundbreaking initiative providing rural communities with more than 100 mini hospitals and job opportunities
In the heart of rural Zambia, a revolution in healthcare infrastructure is unfolding, spearheaded by the strategic partnership between Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and NMS Infrastructure Ltd (NMSI).
This collaboration has given birth to a groundbreaking initiative that has seen the construction of more than 100 mini hospitals, transforming the healthcare landscape for some of the most underserved communities.
The journey began with a bold vision and a $300m investment aimed at erecting five district hospitals and 115 mini hospitals. Today, more than 100 of these facilities stand as beacons of hope, providing essential healthcare services to rural populations which previously faced daunting distances to the nearest clinic.
Each construction site has become an economic nucleus, offering first-time job opportunities to local workers, and using about 96% local labour. This approach has not only fostered economic growth, but also imbued the community with a sense of ownership and pride in their healthcare facilities.
Nedbank CIB and NMSI’s approach leverages expertise in property development, infrastructure and health care to create scalable solutions with lasting impact
The 21-bed mini hospitals have had a profound affect on maternal and child health. By significantly reducing the travel distance for expectant mothers, these facilities have directly contributed to a surge in newborn survival rates. Comprehensive maternity care — including pre- and postnatal services, emergency assistance, and milestone check-ups — are now within reach, ensuring a healthier start for the next generation.
Designed to operate as satellite healthcare providers, these mini hospitals alleviate the burden on central hospitals by offering primary and intermediate care. This strategic distribution of healthcare services ensures that more individuals have access to the care they need when they need it.
Nedbank CIB and NMSI’s approach transcends traditional sector boundaries, leveraging expertise in property development, infrastructure and health care to create scalable solutions with lasting impact. This model of sustainable development not only addresses immediate healthcare needs, but also lays the groundwork for long-term socioeconomic growth.
A recent social impact report says that the project is in line with Zambia’s aim to address key healthcare indicators through the Zambia National Health Strategic Plan (2017-2021), which sets out a clear vision of a “nation of healthy and productive people” that develops into a middle-income nation.
As part of the plan, there is a focus on developing primary health care at local level as this not only provides maximum impact in a population for the lowest, but also allows for more targeted healthcare solutions, increasing disease surveillance and reducing the burden on overstretched district and general hospitals. Primary health care promotes health through disease prevention rather than curative and rehabilitative medicines, which are less impactful.
Nedbank CIB has extended its reach to West Africa, engaging in a €293.3m partnership with NMSI to construct six hospitals in the Ivory Coast
The report also says that data from the mini hospitals that have already been completed shows that hundreds of thousands of outpatients have already received treatment at the mini hospitals that was not previously available in rural and remote communities. This reduces pressure on existing district hospitals, allowing them to focus more on serious ailments.
This is the clearest indication that the Zambia Health Facilities Programme has been of national benefit, helping fulfil the health ministry’s strategic aims as well as UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (good health and wellbeing) and other associated targets.
The success story in Zambia has not gone unnoticed. Inspired by the positive outcomes, Nedbank CIB has extended its reach to West Africa, engaging in a €293.3m partnership with NMSI to construct six hospitals in the Ivory Coast. This expansion is a testament to the potential of such partnerships to catalyse change across the continent.
The collaboration between Nedbank CIB and NMSI exemplifies the power of unexpected connections. By uniting diverse expertise and resources, they have sparked a movement that promises to deliver sustainable growth and a healthier future for Africa. It’s a narrative of innovation, empowerment and hope — a narrative that continues to unfold with each new hospital, each saved life and each community uplifted.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.