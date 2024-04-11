World / Europe

German builders demand subsidies to stem housing crisis

Industry groups want €23bn in annual subsidies

11 April 2024 - 11:04
by Agency Staff
Modern yellow tenement buldings seen in Berlin, Germany. Picture: 123RF/elxeneize
Berlin — A plunge in new housing construction in Germany threatens to derail the country’s economic recovery and worsen political divisions, industry groups warned, calling for €23bn ($24.70bn) in annual subsidies to address the crisis.

The subsidies should be used to build 100,000 social housing units and 60,000 new affordable homes to be able to accommodate an influx of workers, avoid pushing people into poverty and create new jobs in the economically key sector, they said on Thursday.

“If nothing happens now, Germany will experience a boomerang effect from the housing crisis that will hit the entire economy hard,” said several industry associations in a joint statement.

They also called for building standards to be relaxed to help reduce costs and speed up construction.

The real estate sector was a bedrock of Germany’s economy for years, accounting for about a fifth of output and one in 10 jobs. Fuelled by low interest rates, billions were funnelled into property, which was viewed as stable and safe.

Now, a sharp rise in rates has put an end to the run, tipping developers into insolvency as deals freeze and prices fall.

The DIW economic institute said on Thursday it expects a nominal decline of 5.4% in residential construction volume this year, which would mean a drop of almost €5bn in tax revenue for the state alone compared with the previous year.

Reuters

Sirius finalises €100m of acquisitions using proceeds from capital raise

Sirius also said it had disposed of a light industrial asset in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK for £3m
Companies
3 days ago

The big housing bet

Institutions are investing more money into multifamily rental portfolios as the sector gains traction as a specialist asset class
Features
7 hours ago

UK set to flee recession despite disappointing PMI data

S&P Global composite PMI data shows British businesses are faring better than peers in France and Germany
World
6 days ago

Foreigners flee as racial tensions rise in Germany

Racial slurs and exclusion are driving away some immigrants
World
2 weeks ago

German Reit DKR to delist from JSE

The company’s market capitalisation has not grown as anticipated since its JSE listing, DKR says
Companies
2 weeks ago
