Sirius finalises €100m of acquisitions using proceeds from capital raise
Sirius also said it had disposed of a light industrial asset in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK for £3m
08 April 2024 - 09:03
Sirius Real Estate, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks, has completed four previously announced acquisitions in Germany and the UK totalling over €100m.
The acquisitions have been made using the proceeds of November’s €165m capital raise, it said on Monday...
