EU regulators examine Microsoft’s OpenAI investment

The European Commission says some deals between big digital market players and generative AI developers and providers are being probed for their effects on market dynamics

09 January 2024 - 18:45
by Foo Yun Chee
The Microsoft logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Brussels — Microsoft’s financial backing for ChatGPT maker OpenAI may be subject to EU merger rules, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday, underscoring a similar warning from its UK peer in December. The US software giant, which committed in 2023 to investing more than $10bn into OpenAI with a nonvoting position on the board, has said it does not own any portion of OpenAI.

The European Commission had previously said it was following developments closely.

“The European Commission is checking whether Microsoft's investment in OpenAI might be reviewable under the EU Merger Regulation,” the EU executive, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said in a statement.

It said some agreements agreed between large digital market players and generative AI developers and providers were being investigated for their effects on market dynamics. It did not name the companies.

On Tuesday, the commission also gave interested parties until March 11 to provide feedback on competition in virtual worlds and generative artificial intelligence.

It also sent requests for information to several large digital companies on the two topics.

“We are inviting businesses and experts to tell us about any competition issues that they may perceive in these industries, while also closely monitoring AI partnerships to ensure they do not unduly distort market dynamics,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

Reuters

New York Times targets 15-million subscribers by 2027, court papers reveal

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission
1 week ago

Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

OpenAI will pay the German publisher for content to be used to train artificial intelligence
3 weeks ago

Healthcare providers to join US plan to manage AI risks

Biden’s government is pushing to set parameters around AI as it makes rapid gains in capability and popularity while regulation remains limited.
3 weeks ago
