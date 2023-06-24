All eyes on Russia as feuding Kremlin camps face off

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
World leaders were watching developments in Russia closely after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of the city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership amid what the authorities said was an armed mutiny.
Poland's president held consultations with the prime minister and defence ministry about the situation in Russia, he said on Saturday, adding that Warsaw was monitoring the situation.
“In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies,” Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.
“The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis,” he said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government also said it was watching the situation, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.
“We are monitoring events in Russia closely,” said the spokesperson.
The Elysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely. “We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Elysee said.
Prime Minister Meloni Giorgia's office said Italy was closely following events in Russia, which “show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia”.
Putin’s ‘greatest challenge’
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by the Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.
“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out,” Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update. “This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” it said.
Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had “almost certainly” occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.
“Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” Britain said. “With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner,” the defence ministry added.
In an update of advice to travellers that continued to advise against all travel to Russia, the ministry said, “There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK.”
The dramatic turn appears to be the biggest domestic crisis President Vladimir Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.
The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday that his troops have taken control of all military sites in Rostov-on-Don in Russia's south.
All eyes on Russia as feuding Kremlin camps face off
German and Poland say they are monitoring the situation closely, while Britain says Putin is facing his greatest challenge in recent times
