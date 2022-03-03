World / Europe

A war to the end, but no nuke options, says Sergei Lavrov

03 March 2022 - 16:55 Agency Staff
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: SPUTNIK//REUTERS
Moscow — Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”.

Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war.

Offering no evidence to back up his remarks in an interview with state television a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, he accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an ethnic Jew, of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”.

He said he had no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found, and a new round of talks were about to start between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

But he said Russia’s dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused Nato of seeking to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of goodwill, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

Moscow would not let Ukraine keep infrastructure that threatened Russia, he said.

Moscow could also not tolerate what he said was a military threat from Ukraine, he said, adding that he was convinced that Russia was right over Ukraine.

“The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians,” he said. “I assure you that we will not allow any kind of provocation to unbalance us.”

Russia did not feel politically isolated, and the question of how Ukraine lives should be defined by its people, he said.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of hitting civilian areas but Lavrov said Russian troops had strict orders to use high-precision weapons to destroy military infrastructure.

Offering no evidence, Lavrov said Russia had information that the US was worried about the prospect of losing control over what he described as chemical and biological laboratories in Ukraine and accused Britain of building military bases there. 

Reuters

Russia captures port city as Ukraine invasion gains traction in south

Russia is reorganising itself to ensure that it wins this war, says analyst
World
18 hours ago

Thai volunteers eager to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia

Thailand was among 141 countries at the UN General Assembly that voted on Wednesday to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine
World
6 hours ago

World outrage over Ukraine invasion will inform China’s push for self-sufficiency

Heavy sanctions against Russia are a cautionary tale for Beijing on Taiwan
World
3 hours ago

SA abstains from voting as UN General Assembly rebukes Russia on Ukraine

SA said before the vote it would maintain a neutral stance on any resolution
National
23 hours ago
