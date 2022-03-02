SA abstains from voting as UN General Assembly rebukes Russia on Ukraine
141 member states of the 193-member body voted for the resolution aimed at isolating Russia politically
02 March 2022 - 19:03
UPDATED 02 March 2022 - 22:22
SA abstained from voting on Wednesday as the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution rebuking Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution, which aims to isolate Russia politically, also called on Moscow to immediately withdraw all its forces from that country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now