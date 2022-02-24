Missiles rain down across Ukraine as Russia invades from three sides

Kyiv/Mariupol — Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War 2.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a predawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the morning in Kyiv, a city of 3-million people.

Missiles rained down on Ukrainian targets and authorities reported columns of troops pouring across Ukraine's borders from Russia and Belarus to the north and east, and landing on the southern coasts from the Black Sea and Azov Sea.

The assault brought a calamitous end to weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war. US President Joe Biden met his Group of Seven counterparts virtually on Thursday to discuss harsh sanctions, and was due to speak later on Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to defend their country and said arms would be given to anyone prepared to fight.

“What we have heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting and the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new Iron Curtain, which has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilised world,” Zelenskiy said. “Our national task is to make sure this curtain does not fall across our land.”

Fierce fighting was taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast, Kherson and Odessa in the south, and at a military airport near the capital Kyiv, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Zelenskiy said troops were trying to fend off Russians attempting to capture the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, just 90km north of the capital. Regional officials said Ukrainian authorities had lost control of some territory in the Kherson region near Russian-occupied Crimea.

The highway heading west out of Kyiv was choked with traffic across five lanes as residents fled.

Biden called the Russian action an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would impose a severe new round of sanctions.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: “These are among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War.”