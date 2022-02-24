UK and Germany slam Russia’s ‘path of bloodshed’ in Ukraine

Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv’s Boryspil airport.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Kuleba said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Putin has called the invasion a “special military operation”.

“I have decided to conduct a special military operation … to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide … for the last eight years.

“And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. “And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson said.