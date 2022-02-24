Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: A failure of dialogue and all of humanity Expect tens of thousands of civilian casualties, millions of refugees and huge disruption to energy and food supplies from the Russia-Ukraine war B L Premium

On Thursday morning Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Russian forces will carry out a “special operation” in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted that: “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The UN has failed, dialogue has failed, the whole of humanity has failed. This will be the largest-scale war on the European continent since the end of World War 2 in 1945. We can expect tens of thousands of civilian casualties, millions of refugees and huge disruption to energy and food supplies...