STEVEN KUO: A failure of dialogue and all of humanity
Expect tens of thousands of civilian casualties, millions of refugees and huge disruption to energy and food supplies from the Russia-Ukraine war
24 February 2022 - 14:09
On Thursday morning Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Russian forces will carry out a “special operation” in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted that: “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”
The UN has failed, dialogue has failed, the whole of humanity has failed. This will be the largest-scale war on the European continent since the end of World War 2 in 1945. We can expect tens of thousands of civilian casualties, millions of refugees and huge disruption to energy and food supplies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now