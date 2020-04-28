Europe’s banks allowed to hold less capital for funds kept at central banks

Brussels — European banks are getting a big break on leverage limits as the region’s policymakers look to keep credit flowing to the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

A key rule on banks’ indebtedness — the so-called leverage ratio — will be relaxed under a EU proposal announced on Tuesday, enabling banks to hold less capital for funds they keep at central banks. Deutsche Bank, which had €134bn in cash primarily at central banks at the end of 2019, stands to be a major beneficiary.

The softening of the rule is part of the latest plan unveiled by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, that also would allow banks to save on capital when they invest in software and when they fund infrastructure and small- and medium-sized businesses. The commission also highlighted flexibility that banks can use with expected loan losses, saying they should consider the longer-term risks to a loan and not just the sudden shock of the pandemic.