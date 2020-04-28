Europe’s banks allowed to hold less capital for funds kept at central banks
The softening of leverage limits will also allow banks to save on capital when they invest in software and fund infrastructure as well as SMMEs
Brussels — European banks are getting a big break on leverage limits as the region’s policymakers look to keep credit flowing to the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
A key rule on banks’ indebtedness — the so-called leverage ratio — will be relaxed under a EU proposal announced on Tuesday, enabling banks to hold less capital for funds they keep at central banks. Deutsche Bank, which had €134bn in cash primarily at central banks at the end of 2019, stands to be a major beneficiary.
The softening of the rule is part of the latest plan unveiled by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, that also would allow banks to save on capital when they invest in software and when they fund infrastructure and small- and medium-sized businesses. The commission also highlighted flexibility that banks can use with expected loan losses, saying they should consider the longer-term risks to a loan and not just the sudden shock of the pandemic.
The commission’s actions could help support €450bn in additional lending, according to an EU official. The commission pressed fellow policymakers across the EU to sign off quickly on the proposals in a bid to help the economy.
European policymakers have raced since the outbreak of the coronavirus to ease curbs on the banks to ensure they keep lending to the economy and the credit markets don’t seize up as firms hoard capital. The European Central Bank has freed up hundreds of billions of euros in capital, and authorities have delayed additional capital and collateral restrictions and cut firms additional slack to allow them to work from home.
Still, banks around the world are expecting a major losses, with big US banks setting aside more than $25bn in provisions and HSBC warning on Tuesday that bad loan charges could hit $11bn.
Bloomberg