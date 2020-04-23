Germany is not out of the woods yet, despite good Covid-19 figures

Berlin — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans to show endurance and discipline to get through the coronavirus pandemic that is “still at the beginning”, and called for a bigger EU budget to support economic recovery in the bloc.

Merkel is worried that Germans are slacking off their social-distancing efforts after the federal and regional governments agreed to open shops this week.

Germany has the fifth highest Covid-19 caseload behind the US, Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down thanks to early and extensive testing.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to just more than 150,000, with 5,315 dying, with the total number of recoveries at about 103,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“It is precisely because the figures give rise to hope that I feel obliged to say that this interim result is fragile. We are on thin ice, the thinnest ice even,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“We are still far from out of the woods,” she said, warning: “We are not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning.”