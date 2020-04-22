Eurozone debt soars on Covid-19, tearing North and South apart

But rather than market panic, it is that the South will have to recover from the downturn while carrying huge debt, in contrast to the North, that worries markets and eurozone officials alike.

The key risk is political: to stay intact, the eurozone must not allow nationalist and eurosceptic parties in the South to capitalise on the hardships of recovery with huge debt levels and swing public opinion against the EU, economists said.

“The ECB can buy a lot of Italian bonds but it cannot convince markets that Italy wants to stay in the euro forever,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank. “The tail risk that a future Italian government may want to leave the euro is one the market is watching. It’s not about the details, it’s about the risk of political backlash.”

The backlash could take the form of popular resentment in Italy at its relatively limited ability to respond to the epidemic compared with Germany or the Netherlands.

Debt difference to spike

Germany’s immediate fiscal response to the pandemic was almost seven times larger than in Italy, where the crisis has been harsher, the chair of the eurozone’s finance ministers Mario Centeno told the European parliament, adding that such “fragmentation” undermined the single market and the euro.

Yet the future debt differences will be big. The IMF sees Greek debt rocketing almost 22 points to 200% of GDP this year, Italian almost 21 points to 156%, and Spanish 18 points to more than 113%. France, Portugal and Belgium will also be badly hit.

By contrast, Germany is expected to increase its debt by only nine points to 69% and the Netherlands by 10 points to 58%. Austria, Finland, Slovakia and the Baltics will see similar or slightly bigger increases, but to much lower levels than southern states.

“I would bet €100 that a debt crisis will not return in the next one or two years,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski, noting the eurozone’s very strong political will to avoid such a crisis when all its economies are suffering from the epidemic. “However, I would probably also bet another €100 that an existential crisis of the eurozone will return. To some extent, the coronavirus crisis is an accelerator. It will bring back the fundamental question on what is the right policy and how to deal with high government debt.” he said.

“The current crisis will lead to new economic divergence between the North and the South. The South will be hit harder by the crisis and the North will get out of the crisis faster and stronger.”