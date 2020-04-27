Lockdowns are being eased in some countries but UK is not yet ready

Germany’s economy minister urged its 16 states on Monday to reopen slowly. As the number of new infections has fallen, many businesses like smaller stores or car dealerships have been allowed to reopen and some students are returning to schools.

'Unity and determination’

In Spain, one of the worst-hit countries, children went outside on Sunday, emerging from their homes for the first time after six weeks of living under one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Israel on Sunday allowed some businesses to reopen and said it was considering letting children return to school.

Croatia on Monday began easing curbs, allowing smaller shops, libraries and museums to reopen. Serbia allowed small businesses and food markets to open their shutters, eased an overnight curfew and allowed the elderly to venture outside three times a week.

Romania said it would not extend the current state of emergency past May 15, when people will be able to move around with documentation.

British Prime Minister Johnson, speaking outside his Downing Street residence a month and a day since testing positive for the virus, compared the disease to a street criminal that the British people had wrestled to the floor.

Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at a public hospital in London, said he understood the concerns of business and would consult with opposition parties, but he made clear that there was to be no swift lifting of the lockdown.

“If we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we’ve all shown in the past six weeks, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat it,” he said.

But he did say the government would outline plans for an easing of curbs in coming days.

In the US, which has recorded the world’s highest infection and death tolls, critics have accused President Donald Trump of mixed and confusing messages on the coronavirus as states have bickered with the White House over how to handle the outbreak and when to reopen the economy.

Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states took tentative steps at restarting businesses on Friday, despite disapproval from Trump and medical experts.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official said. The city is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing its lockdown.

Nearly 2-million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of Covid-19 patients, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, because of border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy. By Monday afternoon it had recorded 83 deaths and just over 6,700 cases. It has lowered the daily infection growth rate to less than 1% from 25% seen in March.

Reuters