As ratings drop, Putin defends record, says better life awaits Russians

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Thursday there were signs that years of falling real wages, which have dented his popularity, were drawing to an end and that a government programme would deliver higher living standards.

Putin, 66, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, was re-elected by a landslide in 2018 but his high ratings have slipped over pension reforms.

In his annual televised question-and-answer session, Putin said low living standards, low wages, poor health care and worries about how rubbish was being disposed of were now the most acute problems for Russians.

One caller from the Samara region complained about the difficulty of raising a family on just 10,000 roubles ($158.07) a month. “When will life get better?” the caller asked.

“It’s true that real incomes have been falling for several years,” said Putin. “The biggest fall was in 2016, but now incomes have gradually started to recover,” he said, blaming past volatility in energy markets.

A major public spending programme called National Projects would boost living standards, he said. “The results of this should be felt this year and next year.”

The Russian leader reminded voters that for all their problems they were better off now than in the 1990s, before he came to power, when the Soviet Union’s collapse sent incomes plunging and caused mass unemployment.

“We do not have anything like in the 1990s when wages could go unpaid for half a year,” said Putin.

“We do not have inflation that back then was over 30%, we do not have debts which went through the roof at that time, we do not depend on the International Monetary Fund. On the contrary, our gold and foreign currency reserves are rising, they have exceeded $500bn and keep going up.”

While Russia’s economy has been transformed during his tenure, Putin argues an ageing population coupled with a shrinking labour force has made pension reform imperative in order to keep the state’s finances healthy.

The government has raised the retirement age to 65 from 60 for men and to 60 from 55 for women and Putin’s approval ratings have suffered as a result, falling from a record high of almost 90% in 2015 to 64% now.

Some Russians used the session — broadcast live with some questions flashed on the studio screen — as an opportunity to criticise the Kremlin chief.

Though not put to Putin directly, some of those questions asked when he would leave office, another what the point of his annual TV appearances was if nothing improved, while another complained Putin had been in power longer than Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and yet Russians still lived in poverty.

The sharp tone reflects what pollsters say is deep disenchantment about the economy’s prospects.

Former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, now head of the audit chamber, said on Sunday he was concerned about the risk of “a social explosion” if poverty levels were not cut, a comment the Kremlin criticised at the time as emotional.