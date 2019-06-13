DINNER PARTY INTEL: Russia gambles on Africa

Russia is also building relations with African rulers, striking military deals and grooming new leaders and undercover agents to bolster its presence on the continent, according to a Guardian exposé. Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little interest in Africa in the 2000s. But Western sanctions imposed in 2014 have forced Moscow to seek new geopolitical friends and business opportunities. Leaked documents show that one aim is to "strong-arm" the US and former colonial powers out of the region. Another is to see off "pro-Western" uprisings.

3. Trump too toxic for tree

The Paris climate accord, Iran, the role of the EU, trade … the list of quarrels between US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, is getting longer. The symbol of that relationship has become a French oak tree, planted with fanfare on the White House lawn a year ago — at the high point of the bromance between the two — which Le Monde reports has now died.

Last year Macron tweeted during a state visit to Washington, DC that the tree would be "a reminder … of these ties that bind us". Now it’s a symbol of pursed lips, stiff handshakes and angry tweets.