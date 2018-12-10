Brexit deal defeat may topple UK government, Theresa May warns

"We have a leader of the opposition who thinks of nothing but attempting to bring about a general election, no matter what the cost to the country ... I believe Jeremy Corbyn getting his hands on power is a risk we cannot afford to take."

May is facing her biggest crisis since coming to power a month after the nation voted by a 52-48 margin in June 2016 to leave the world’s largest single market after 46 years. She is under attack from more strident Brexit backers in her own party as well as Europhiles who want either a second referendum or a pact that maintains stronger EU-UK ties than the one offered by May.

Her comments on Sunday are aimed at tamping down

the Conservative Party revolt led by the likes of her former foreign minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson used a column in the Sun on Sunday to argue that "the best way to get a great deal is to prepare for no deal" by "rejecting" May’s draft.

Corbyn’s party is hoping that failure in parliament on Tuesday will trigger a broader revolt that leads to early elections and returns Labour to power for the first time since 2010. "I think time is really running out for her and if you can tell me if she will still be prime minister on Tuesday evening then perhaps I can tell you what we do next," Labour shadow minister John Trickett told Sky News.

"Maybe she doesn’t quite know either, by the way. I think things have run out of control."

European officials said they might be able to find a way to offer a token concession in Brussels that May could take back to London to show rebellious MPs.

"Theresa May will come to the European summit on December 13 and 14 to ask for a renegotiation and the 27 will tell her ‘no, the texts have been agreed’," an informed European source said. "They will then retreat and work on the [accompanying] protocol or clarify a point that is deemed important so that she can take it back to parliament."

The European Court of Justice could inject still more drama into the Brexit endgame when it rules on Monday whether Britain can unilaterally halt its split from the bloc.

The court could also decide Brexit can only be postponed

or suspended by unanimous agreement of the other 27 nations. AFP