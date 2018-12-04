British MPs deal Theresa May stinging rebukes on Brexit

London — Prime Minister Theresa May launched a momentous Brexit debate Tuesday after suffering a string of stinging rebukes from MPs that exposed her lack of support in parliament.

The House of Commons voted 311-293 to force the government to publish the full legal advice it received from the attorney general about the divorce deal May struck with the European Union last month.

The government had failed to publish the advice in full despite a resolution passed by MPs last month. May’s critics believe the report is full of embarrassing details about Britain being forced to follow EU rules for years to come while having no say in its decisions.

Her government argues the prime minister has the right to receive legal advice in private, but after the latest parliamentary defeat promised to release the full tome on Wednesday ahead of next Tuesday’s contentious Brexit vote.

“This house has now spoken and it’s of huge constitutional and political signficance,” said opposition Labour Party member Keir Starmer.

MPs also backed an amendment that will give them a bigger say in what happens if May’s deal is voted down — an outcome that looks likely.

It would let MPs draft a “Plan B” that May will face intense pressure to follow.