Another UK Brexit minister quits

London — UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for leaving the EU.

“I regret to say that, following the cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Raab said May’s plan threatened the integrity of the UK and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU held a veto over Britain’s ability to exit.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” he said in his resignation letter.

Raab said that taking that arrangement as the starting point for negotiating Britain’s future relationship with the EU would “severely prejudice the second phase of negotiations against the UK”.

Raab was appointed to the role of Brexit minister in July 2018 following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May’s Brexit strategy.

By quitting over May’s compromise position with the EU on the UK’s departure, Raab has lined himself up to stand in a future leadership contest as a Brexit purist — a position popular with a large tranche of Conservative legislators and members. It also deprives the prime minister of a key cabinet voice as she tries to secure parliamentary support for a deal.

