Another week horribilis for May

London — Sajid Javid was named the UK’s new interior minister on Monday after Amber Rudd resigned as home secretary, having "inadvertently misled" legislators about deportation targets for illegal immigrants.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office announced the appointment.

Javid, a former MD at Deutsche Bank, was previously communities and local government secretary.

May lost a pro-European ally when Rudd resigned; she was the fourth cabinet member to quit in six months as internal battles over Brexit come to a head.

The upset destabilises May’s government at a delicate time.

Rudd was a key pro-EU voice who provided a counterpoint to pro-Brexit heavyweights, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

She was due to attend a key meeting of the Brexit "war cabinet" on Wednesday to weigh the options for the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU.

Her resignation will change the dynamic in that meeting — and, depending on who replaces her, could shift the cabinet balance in favour of a harder Brexit.

Whether the UK stays in the customs union goes to the heart of what type of Brexit the country will get with less than a year before the country formally quits the bloc in March 2019.

What is clear is that it’s the ever-shifting political balance back in London that is shaping the direction of Brexit.