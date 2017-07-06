Poland expects long-term US gas deal

Warsaw — Poland expects to sign a long-term deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the US to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, the country’s president, Andrzej Duda, said after meeting US President Donald Trump.

Poland imports most of the 16-billion cubic metres of gas it consumes a year from Russia, on the basis of a long-term deal with Gazprom that expires in 2022.

Warsaw plans to replace the Russian gas after the deal with Gazprom expires with supplies from Norway via a planned pipeline as well as with more LNG from the US coming to its terminal at the Baltic Sea.

Duda spoke to Trump, who is visiting Warsaw, about Poland’s security and gas supplies.

"Let’s hope for more supplies and further diversification of supplies of this commodity to Poland," Duda said at a joint news conference with Trump, adding that he expected a long-term contract with the US to be signed "soon" and expressing the hope that Poland may become a hub for US deliveries for the region.

Trump confirmed that "many more" US LNG shipments would be coming to Poland, but said the price might rise.