Who next, if Theresa May resigns?

David Davis, 68: Mr Brexit

Popular among grassroots Tory members, the Brexit secretary is also well-liked by legislators in Parliament and has friends in rival parties. He has twice stood for the leadership in the past, most recently in 2005 when he made the final two, losing out to a fresh-faced David Cameron who made Davis’s traditional right-wing campaign look like the past. May revived his political career when she plucked him unexpectedly from the backbenches in 2016.

Amber Rudd, 53: The Lady in Waiting

Rudd made her mark in the campaign as an able performer, most notably when she stood in for the prime minister in a live televised debate, just days after the death of her father. Even so, the home secretary barely squeaked by to hold on to her seat in Hastings, southeast England, by a mere 346 votes. Rudd has enjoyed a high profile in the home office given the challenge of reducing immigration and spate of recent terrorist attacks. An ardent Remainer in the 2016 Brexit campaign, as home secretary she has taken a hardline stance on immigration that caused ructions in her own party. Her rise has been meteoric — she entered parliament just seven years ago and now holds one of the four so-called great offices of state. Can she make it all the way to the top?

Michael Fallon, 65: Dark Horse

He is a veteran defence secretary who first served in government under Margaret Thatcher. Ousted from Parliament in 1992, Fallon returned to the safe seat of Sevenoaks in 1997 and is regarded by Tory strategists as one of the steadiest media performers in the cabinet. He has regularly been deployed as the party’s attack dog, with both May and Cameron sending him out to defend the Tories at times of difficulty — and to savage Jeremy Corbyn’s record on national security. When the shocking exit poll flagging a hung parliament was released, it was Fallon who was on live television, responding calmly and staying poised.

Philip Hammond, 61: Safe Pair of Hands

Known as "Spreadsheet Phil", the chancellor of the exchequer has played down his political ambitions, saying his only focus was running the country’s finances. Hammond is seen as a moderating voice to the Brexit hardliners in May’s government. That is likely to play well with Remainers, but less well with the party faithful. He may not have enough of a base within Tory ranks for a leadership bid to really gain traction. But after much speculation before the election that May was set to sack him, could he now aspire to the top job?

