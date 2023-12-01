World / Asia

Covid-19 shrinks life expectancy in South Korea for first time since 1970

Though South Korea’s life expectancy still ranks among the world’s highest, it also suffered from Covid-19

01 December 2023 - 12:06
by Hyonhee Shin and Soo-hyang Choi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Babies born in South Korea last year are expected to live 82.7 years, down from 83.6 years in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, after life expectancy fell in 2022 for the first time since 1970, hit by a spike in deaths linked to Covid-19. Picture: SUPPLIED
Babies born in South Korea last year are expected to live 82.7 years, down from 83.6 years in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, after life expectancy fell in 2022 for the first time since 1970, hit by a spike in deaths linked to Covid-19. Picture: SUPPLIED

Seoul — Babies born in South Korea last year are expected to live 82.7 years, down from 83.6 years in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, after life expectancy fell in 2022 for the first time since 1970, hit by a spike in deaths linked to Covid-19.

Following a global trend of such declines over the past few years, the OECD grouping said last month that average life expectancy had dipped 0.7 years across its 39 member nations between 2019 and 2021.

Covid-19 caused 7% of all deaths in 2021, and life expectancy remains below pre-pandemic levels in 28 countries, it added.

Though South Korea’s life expectancy still ranks among the world’s highest after sharp improvements in recent decades, it also suffered from Covid-19.

“The number of Covid-19 deaths increased sharply in 2022 and they ranked third among the causes of death,” Lim Young-il, an official of the agency, Statistics Korea, told a briefing.

In the absence of the coronavirus, life expectancy would have increased by 0.1 year rather than having fallen 0.9 years, Lim added. South Korea began tracking the data in 1970.

Neighbouring Japan has also seen its life expectancy fall for two consecutive years, with the pandemic cutting lifespans by 0.62 years for women and 0.51 years for men over the two years, to stand at 87.09 years and 81.05, respectively.

However, life expectancy figures have recovered in some countries, such as the US, where they rose by roughly a year in 2022 after two straight years of decline.

South Korea managed to rein in Covid-19 deaths at the start of the pandemic before a sharp uptick in 2022, when the statistics agency recorded more than 370,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Reuters

BJORN LOMBORG AND JORDAN B PETERSON: The world is better off than you think

From life expectancy to literacy, the data shows basic aspects of human life have improved dramatically
Opinion
3 weeks ago

JAMES PERON: In the war on poverty, the world progresses but Africa goes backwards

The continent’s leaders need to abandon the failed policies and charlatans they have embraced
Opinion
2 months ago

Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths

The growth of the elderly population slowed in 2020 and 2021, there was a significant uptick in deaths, and a subsequent decline in life expectancy
National
1 year ago

US poor died at much higher rate from Covid-19 than rich, report shows

The 300 US counties with the highest death rates have an average poverty rate of 45%, Poor People’s Campaign report shows
World
1 year ago

Pandemic cuts life expectancy by most since WW2, says study

Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the Oxford University study
World
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fighting resumes as Gaza truce expires
World / Middle East
2.
Cuban ministers shed light on economic crisis
World / Americas
3.
US third-quarter GDP growth revised up but ...
World / Americas
4.
Henry Kissinger has died aged 100
World / Americas
5.
Eurozone inflation tumbles 2.4% for second month
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.