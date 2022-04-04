×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US poor died at much higher rate from Covid-19 than rich, report shows

The 300 US counties with the highest death rates have an average poverty rate of 45%, Poor People’s Campaign report shows

04 April 2022 - 19:39 Heather Timmons
A healthcare worker checks in a resident arriving to receive a Covid-19 test in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US, January 11 2022. Picture: GEORGE FREY/BLOOMBERG
A healthcare worker checks in a resident arriving to receive a Covid-19 test in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US, January 11 2022. Picture: GEORGE FREY/BLOOMBERG

Washington — Americans living in poorer counties died during the pandemic at almost twice the rate of those in rich counties, a study released on Monday by the Poor People’s Campaign showed.

The study, based on income and death data from over 3,200 US counties, shows an even bigger gap during the Delta variant that made up the US’s fourth coronavirus wave, when people living in the lowest income counties died at five times the rate of those in the highest income counties.

The 300 counties with the highest death rates have an average poverty rate of 45%, and household median incomes on average $23,000 (R336,000) lower than counties with lower rates. Many of the top twenty counties were sparsely populated areas in Georgia, Texas and Virginia, the report and an accompanying map of death rates and income online show.

“The neglect of poor and low-wealth people in this country during a pandemic is immoral, shocking and unjust, especially in light of the trillions of dollars that profit-driven entities received,” said William Barber, director of the Poor People’s Campaign, an activist group that aims to correct the US’s income inequality.

The US is the only wealthy nation not to guarantee health services for all, and witnessed the biggest decline in male life expectancy during the Covid-19 pandemic of 29 nations studied by Oxford University.

More than 980,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 , the most of any country in the world.

Vaccine hesitancy that left one-fourth of all American adults unvaccinated likely accounts for hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths, public health experts say.

Reuters

Covid curbs force US firms in Shanghai to cut annual forecasts

Local companies also count the costs as lockdown is again imposed on city of 26-million people
World
3 days ago

China sends military and scores of medical personnel to Shanghai

Some residents were asked to wake up before dawn for testing, many queuing up in pyjamas
World
13 hours ago

China offers vaccine incentives for elderly

The world's most-populous nation is fighting its biggest Covid-19 outbreak since 2020
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Western technology found in Russian weapons of war
World
2.
Putin will feel the consequences of mass killings ...
World / Europe
3.
Seized superyacht racks up bills, but who will ...
World / Europe
4.
Missiles hit near Odesa as new Mariupol ...
World / Europe
5.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

SA’s offer of grocery vouchers for Covid-19 shots failed to accelerate demand

National / Health

Health department defends governance plan for NHI fund

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.