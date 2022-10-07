×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old

Authorities denied reports security forces killed a girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof

07 October 2022 - 12:53 Tom Perry
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Iran's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19 2022. Now fresh anger has erupted after the death of 16-year-old Sarina Esmaeilzadeh whom Amnesty International has said was killed by security forces during protests over the death of Amini. Picture: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Iran's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19 2022. Now fresh anger has erupted after the death of 16-year-old Sarina Esmaeilzadeh whom Amnesty International has said was killed by security forces during protests over the death of Amini. Picture: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Dubai — Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported on Friday, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof.

Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was killed by security forces when she was struck with batons on the head during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Authorities earlier this week gave a similar cause of death — falling off a roof — for 17-year-old Nika Shakarami, who activists say was killed in Tehran while demonstrating over Amini’s death.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown on nationwide protests marking the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership in years.

Women have played a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves. High school girls have also taken part.

The chief justice of Alborz province where Esmaeilzadeh died said a preliminary investigation showed her death was caused by suicide from a fall from the roof of a five-story building, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Chief justice Hossein Fazeli Herikandi said claims in opposition media about her death were “lies”. “Based on her mother’s account, Esmaeilzadeh had a history of suicide attempts,” he said. Police received a report of her death on September 24, he said.

Reuters could not reach her family for comment.

Amnesty International, in a September 30 report, said she was one of at least 52 people killed by security forces between September 9 and 25, saying Esmaeilzadeh “died after being severely beaten in the head with batons”.

A video showing Esmaeilzadeh smiling and listening to music has been viewed about 147,000 times on the widely-followed 1500tasvir Twitter account.

Amini was arrested on September 13 in Tehran for “inappropriate attire”. The authorities have said she suffered a heart attack after being taken to a station to be “educated”.

Her family have denied she had any heart problems. Her father has said she had bruises on her legs and holds police responsible for her death.

The government has ordered an investigation.

Earlier this week, state media said a judicial case had been opened into Shakarami’s death, citing officials claiming it had nothing to do with the unrest, and that she had fallen off a roof and her body contained no bullet wounds. Activists have said she was killed in Tehran while demonstrating. 

Reuters

Iran intensifies crackdown as protests enter third week

Unrest erupted in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was detained over what authorities called improper ...
News
4 days ago

Iran goes after reporters critical of authorities

At least 26 reporters and photographers have been detained since protests erupted two weeks ago
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin not joking about using nuclear weapons, ...
World / Americas
2.
Switzerland’s green energy policy poses ...
World / Europe
3.
Yemen truce expires, and citizens remain starving ...
World / Middle East
4.
US says Ukrainians were behind the killing of ...
World
5.
China gets away with avoiding more scrutiny of ...
World

Related Articles

Nine reported killed as protest-hit Iran targets dissidents in Iraq

World / Asia

Iran summons UK envoy over ‘meddling in unrest’ sparked by femicide

World / Asia

Iran legislators thank police amid fury over woman’s death

World / Asia

Hijab killing puts Iranians over the edge

News & Fox / Trending

US treasury eases Iran’s web censorship to expand information access

News

Iran irked at foreign ‘hostility’ over surge of protests

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.