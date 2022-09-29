×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

Hijab killing puts Iranians over the edge

Death of Mahsa Amini in police custody reveals a brutal autocratic state

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Protesters, mainly expatriate Iranians and including a lesbian couple holding hands, gather to demonstrate against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Protesters, mainly expatriate Iranians and including a lesbian couple holding hands, gather to demonstrate against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after Iran’s morality police arrested her to impart “guidance” on how to wear a headscarf correctly looks increasingly like the definition of the butterfly that flapped its wings.

Amini, who is Kurdish, was reportedly arrested for wearing her hijab too loosely. Within hours of her death in custody — officially from a heart attack, though her family has doubts — protests began breaking out all over the country.

Iranians, it seems, have had enough of repression, rocketing inflation and fuel prices, and a sanctions-battered economy.

That is the hill of incendiary material on which Iran’s leadership has been sitting and which the flaming ember of Amini’s death has now lit.

By Monday, protests had spread to 80 cities. Women, many burning their headscarves on pyres and others cutting off their hair in public, have led the outrage, cheered on by men. 

The response has been predictably heavy-handed, with the Basij — a volunteer unit attached to the feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — breaking up demonstrations and President Ebrahim Raisi promising the authorities will “deal decisively” with the protests.

That decisiveness apparently includes using live ammunition against protesters. At least 50 people have been killed, including Basij members, and Iran Human Rights says the number is certainly higher.

The government has tried to block internet access while the foreign ministry has summoned the ambassadors of certain Western countries to explain growing critical media coverage, which it says is interfering with Iran’s internal affairs.

By Sunday, the town of Oshnavieh in one of the country’s western Kurdish regions had fallen to the protesters.

Despite the guards hitting back with drone strikes on what they say are “terrorist and antirevolutionary groups”, the balloon, as the English saying goes, appears to be up.

Posing the question: how long can the authorities keep a grip on the rope?

US treasury eases Iran’s web censorship to expand information access

The US is widening access to social media, videoconferencing and cloud-based computing to counter the Iranian government’s recent internet crackdown
News
2 days ago

Iran irked at foreign ‘hostility’ over surge of protests

State television says 41 people have been killed in violence sparked by the death of a woman in custody
World
3 days ago

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issue warning as death toll rises to 12

Tehran reportedly shuts internet access amid protests over the death in custody of a Kurdish woman
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
This metal is destroying children’s brains — SA ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Thabo Mbeki
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
News & Fox
4.
SA arms bazaar loses its lustre
News & Fox
5.
Hijab killing puts Iranians over the edge
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.