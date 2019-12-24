World / Asia

Two Koreas, Japan keen to get North-US talks back on track

Peace is in the interest of countries close to the peninsula, leaders say

24 December 2019 - 08:52 Norihiko Shirouzu
China's Premier Li Keqiang, centre, speaks as South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, look on at the eight trilateral leaders' meeting between in Chengdu, Sichuan province on Tuesday. Picture: AFP/WANG ZHAO
Chengdu — China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the US and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday after a summit of the three countries in China.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the US to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North's nuclear programme and establish lasting peace.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first.

Speaking in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu after a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon said the three countries agreed on the need for close communication.

“South Korea, China, Japan, the three countries, agreed to continue close communication and co-operation towards denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said at a joint news conference.

“We shared a view that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of the three countries, and decided to work together to ensure that denuclearisation and peace continue through prompt North Korea-US dialogue,” he added.

Li said that the three leaders reaffirmed the need to seek a resolution to the North Korean issue via dialogue and for the three to co-operate in this regard.

China is North Korea's most important economic and diplomatic backer, though Beijing has been angered by Pyongyang's repeated missile and nuclear tests.

US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing last week, following similar meetings in South Korea and Japan days earlier, as diplomats make last-ditch attempts to prevent new confrontation.

Beijing, together with Russia, proposed last week that the UN Security Council lift some sanctions in what it calls an attempt to break the current deadlock and seek to build support.

But it is unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break ranks with Washington, which has made its opposition clear and can veto any resolution.

Reuters

