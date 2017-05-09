Record voter turnout expected for South Korea’s presidential election

Moon, who lost narrowly to Park in 2012, has criticised the two former conservative governments for failing to stop North Korea’s weapons development. He advocates a two-track policy of dialogue while maintaining pressure and sanctions to encourage change.

A Gallup Korea poll last Wednesday showed Moon with 38% support in a field of 13 candidates, with centrist Ahn Cheol-soo his nearest challenger on 20%. Moon told reporters after casting his ballot that he had "given the campaign his all" and urged South Koreans to vote.

Moon’s spokesperson, Park Kwang-on, hoped for voter turnout of more than 80%.

"This election has a completely different historic meaning compared to previous elections as it was prompted by the country’s first presidential impeachment," spokesperson Park said.

Ahn, who voted earlier at a different polling station, said he would wait for the people’s "wise decision". Other presidential candidates were also seen voting early in the day.

A quarter of voters cast ballots in early voting last week, a figure seen driven higher by the participation by younger people.

Polls will close at 8pm local time, two hours later than in 2012.

Straight to work

A Moon victory would provide much-needed stability and is expected to improve market sentiment at a time when exports are supporting an economic recovery in South Korea.

The won is up nearly 7% against the dollar in 2017, with South Korean shares trading at a record high on foreign investors’ confidence about corporate earnings.

South Korean financial markets were closed on Tuesday but will resume trade on Wednesday.

The winner was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday after the election commission releases the official result. Most candidates, including Moon and Ahn, plan to skip a lavish inauguration ceremony if successful and start their new job right away.

The new leader is expected to quickly name a prime minister, who will need parliamentary approval, and main cabinet positions, including national security and finance ministers, which do not need parliamentary confirmation.

The election is being watched closely by allies and neighbours at a time of high tension over North Korea’s accelerating development of weapons. Pyongyang carried out its fifth nuclear test in September and is believed to be readying for another.

The new president will also face the challenge of defusing tension with China, which is angry about South Korea’s decision to deploy a US anti-missile defence system, known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), that China sees as a threat.