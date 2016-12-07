World / Asia

Indonesian rescuers use bare hands to search for quake survivors

07 December 2016 - 14:59 PM Agency Staff
Indonesian rescue workers carry a survivor from a fallen building after an earthquake in Trienggadeng, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, on December 7 2016. Picture: Antara Foto/Ampelsa/via Reuters

Pidie Jaya — Nearly 100 people were killed and hundreds injured in Indonesia on Wednesday when a strong earthquake hit its Aceh province.

Rescuers were using earthmoving equipment and their bare hands to search for survivors in scores of toppled buildings.

Medical volunteers rushed in fading evening light to get people to hospitals, which were straining to cope with the influx of injured.

The Aceh provincial government said in a statement 93 people had died and more than 500 were injured, many seriously.

Sutopo Nugroho of Indonesia’s national disaster management agency, said a state of emergency had been declared in Aceh, which sits on the northern tip of Sumatra island.

"We are now focusing on searching for victims and possible survivors," said Nugroho.

His agency put the death toll at 94.

Aceh was devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami centred on its western coast near the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, on December 26 2004. That tsunami killed 226,000 people along Indian Ocean shorelines.

Officials on Wednesday urged people to sleep outdoors as twilight fell, in case aftershocks caused more damage to already precarious buildings.

President Joko Widodo was expected to visit the area on Thursday, his deputy said.

Wednesday’s quake hit the east coast of the province, about 170km from Banda Aceh. Nugroho said Aceh’s Pidie Jaya regency, with a population of about 140,000, was worst hit.

Many victims had suffered broken bones and gashes, and had to be treated in hospital corridors and hastily erected disaster tents, a witness said.

Television showed footage of flattened mosques, fallen electricity poles and crushed cars.

A Red Crescent volunteer said health workers were struggling.

"There aren’t enough medical staff," the Red Crescent’s Muklis, who like many Indonesians uses one name, told TVOne.

Nugroho said more than 1,000 personnel, including military officers and volunteers, had been deployed to help in disaster relief.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck just after 5am (10pm GMT on Tuesday) at a depth of 17km. No tsunami warning was issued.

At least five aftershocks were felt after the initial quake, the disaster management agency said.

Reuters

