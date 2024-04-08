Companies

Brazilian judge overrules Elon Musk

The billionaire CEO brazenly said he would reactivate accounts on the social media platform X that the judge had ordered blocked

08 April 2024 - 13:08
by Anthony Boadle
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X attends political festival Atreju organized by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, on December 16, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X attends political festival Atreju organized by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, on December 16, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

A standoff between Elon Musk and  Brazil escalated on Sunday when a Supreme Court judge opened an inquiry into the billionaire after Musk said he would reactivate accounts on the social media platform X that the judge had ordered blocked.

Musk, the owner of X and a self-declared free speech absolutist, has challenged a decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordering the blocking of certain accounts. He has said X, formerly known as Twitter, would lift all the restrictions because they were unconstitutional and called on Moraes to resign.

Neither Musk, X nor Brazilian authorities have disclosed which social media accounts were ordered blocked. X first posted about the order to block on Saturday but it was not immediately clear when the order was issued.

Moraes is investigating “digital militias” that have been accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during the government of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and is also leading an investigation into an alleged coup attempt by Bolsonaro.

Musk, in an X post on Saturday evening, accused Moraes of “brazenly and repeatedly” betraying the constitution and people of Brazil.

“This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil,” he said in the post.

“As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit.”

The billionaire has pledged to legally challenge the order blocking X accounts where possible.

Moraes responded on Sunday by adding Musk to the investigation he is leading into fake news on social media, and opening an inquiry into what he called an obstruction of justice.

In his decision, Moraes said: “X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that has been blocked by this Supreme Court”.

If X fails to comply with the order to block certain accounts the company will be fined 100,000 reais ($19,740) per day, the judge said in a statement released to media.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leftist government expressed support for Moraes, with solicitor-general Jorge Messias criticising Musk and calling for the regulation of social media networks to prevent foreign platforms from violating Brazilian laws.

“We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities,” Messias said in a post on X.

Last year, Moraes also ordered an investigation into executives at social messaging platform Telegram and Alphabet’s Google, who were in charge of a campaign criticising a proposed internet regulation bill.

The bill puts the onus on internet companies, search engines and social messaging services to find and report illegal material, instead of leaving it to the courts. It would also impose hefty fines for failures to do so.

Reuters

World
17 hours ago

Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India

Sources say EV maker is looking at entering world’s third-largest car market
Companies
3 days ago

Musk’s personality ‘affecting potential Tesla sales’ in US

Experts says CEO’s politics and public statements are weighing on Tesla’s reputation
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: X snubs SA's media competition inquiry

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day
Companies
1 month ago

X snubs SA’s media competition inquiry

Competition Commission irked as Musk’s platform cites legal reasons
Companies
1 month ago

ANTON HARBER: Conundrum for social media giants as elections loom

We want to maximise access to global platforms, and harness their potential for good, but have to recognise the dangers they present
Opinion
1 month ago

Activist investors set to use recent Tesla ruling to rein in CEO

They hope to win more support from big index funds and other investors to prevail in shareholder votes
Life
2 months ago
