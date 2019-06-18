World / Americas

US and Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20, says Trump

Talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down in May and interaction since then has been limited

18 June 2019 - 20:06 Jeff Mason
US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 9 2017. Picture: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLI
US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 9 2017. Picture: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLI

Washington — US President Donald Trump says he has  spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two leaders’ teams would restart trade talks after a long lull in order to prepare for a meeting at the Group of 20 (G20) summit later in June.

The US and China are in the middle of a costly trade war that has pressured financial markets and damaged the world economy. Talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down in May and interaction since then has been limited.

Trump has made no secret that, despite his threat to escalate the dispute with more US tariffs on Chinese goods, he would like to meet with Xi at the G20 meeting in Japan next week.

Though he has repeatedly said the two parties would talk, the Chinese side has not confirmed a meeting would take place.

In a Twitter post, Trump said he and his Chinese counterpart had agreed to start preparations during a phone call.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump tweeted.

Resolved through dialogue

Chinese state media said Xi agreed to the meeting and emphasised in the call that economic and trade disputes should be solved through dialogue.

“The key is to show consideration to each other’s legitimate concerns,” Xi said. “We also hope that the US treats Chinese companies fairly. I agree that the economic and trade teams of the two countries will maintain communication on how to resolve differences.”

The confirmation of a meeting avoids the possibility of a snub to Washington that could have triggered another round of tariffs.

Stocks extended gains after the tweet, with the Dow and S&P up more than 1%, as investors bet new talks could ease trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

“This is a very positive development,” said Clete Willems, a trade negotiator with Trump’s team, who cited the importance of a meeting between Xi and the US president at the last G20 in Argentina.

“Leader level engagement at last year’s G20 was critical to jumpstarting the talks. It will be essential to managing the current political dynamic and getting the talks back on track once again.”

Washington has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250bn of Chinese goods, ranging from semiconductors to furniture, that are imported to the US.

Trump has threatened to put tariffs on another $325bn of goods, covering nearly all of the remaining Chinese imports into the US, including products such as cellphones, computers and clothing.

Reuters

Open up and play fair, German economy minister urges China

Europe will protect its own economic interests, says Peter Altmaier ahead of talks in Beijing
World
1 day ago

China withdraws case against EU, US at WTO

EU and US can keep imposing duties on cheap imports from China while disregarding its claim that they are fairly priced
World
1 day ago

Trump lauds tariff strategy as Ross downplays G20 breakthrough

US president hopes to resolve issues at G20 summit, but Beijing fails to confirm that he has a date with Xi Jinping
World
1 week ago

Donald Trump threatens to unleash new China tariffs if Xi skips G20 meeting

The US leader says he is will impose another round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached by the end of the G20 summit in Japan
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
US and Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead ...
World / Americas
2.
Russia denounces US deployment of 1,000 more ...
World / Middle East
3.
ASEAN countries should ban imports of foreign ...
World / Asia
4.
China to block pork imports from third Canadian ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

US businesses beg to be left off Trump’s tariff list

World / Americas

JUSTICE MALALA: A Trump tariff too far?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

For US oil, the impasse with China means more exports to Asia

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.