Trump lauds tariff strategy as Ross downplays G20 breakthrough

Washington/Beijing — US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy, while China vowed a tough response if the US insists on escalating trade tensions amid ongoing negotiations.

“Tariffs are a great negotiating tool,” Trump tweeted, one day after saying he was ready to impose another round of punitive tariffs on China if conditions were not met.

On Monday, the Republican president said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports further if he cannot make progress in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 (G20) summit later in June.