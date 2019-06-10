Donald Trump threatens to unleash new China tariffs if Xi skips G20

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing rose sharply in May after the Trump administration accused China of having reneged on promises to make structural economic changes during months of trade talks.

The US is seeking sweeping changes, including an end to forced technology transfers and theft of US trade secrets. It also wants curbs on subsidies for Chinese state-owned enterprises and better access for US firms in Chinese markets.

On May 10, Trump slapped higher tariffs of up to 25% on $200bn of Chinese goods and then took steps to levy duties on an additional $300bn in Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with tariff hikes on a revised list of $60bn in US goods.

The US government also angered China by putting Huawei Technologies on a blacklist that effectively bans US companies from doing business with the Chinese firm, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker.

Investors worry China will retaliate by putting US companies on a blacklist or banning exports to the US of rare earth metals, which are used in products such as memory chips, rechargeable batteries and cell phones.

Fitch Ratings said on Monday any such move would be disruptive to the US technology sector and could hurt some Chinese sectors as well, though it added that it was too early to assess potential credit implications.

In his interview with CNBC, Trump said the Huawei dispute could be addressed as part of a trade deal with China.

Deal with Mexico

The escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies has unnerved financial markets with worries that it could further disrupt global manufacturing and supply chains and push an already slowing global economy into recession.

On Sunday, IMF MD Christine Lagarde said resolving the trade tensions should be the top priority for G20 economies.

China reported on Monday its exports unexpectedly grew 1.1% in May from a year ago despite the higher US tariffs, but imports fell the most in nearly three years. Some analysts suspect Chinese exporters may have rushed out shipments to the US to avoid potential new US tariffs.

Many US business groups have opposed the tariffs, with companies worried about slowing demand as they pass higher prices along to consumers and manufacturers across a range of products.

Late in May Trump said he would impose tariffs on Mexican goods if Mexico did not agree to take strong steps to curb the flow of mostly Central American migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

Washington and Mexico City reached a deal on Friday to avert the tariffs, removing, at least for the time being, the prospect that the US would find itself in trade wars with two of its three largest trading partners.

Global equities rose on Monday and the US dollar gained against a basket of currencies. The Mexican peso rose more than 2% against the greenback, reversing most of its losses from the past couple of weeks.

But Trump, who has embraced protectionism as part of an “America First” agenda, said on Monday the tariffs on Mexico would be reinstated if Mexico’s Congress did not ratify another part of the migration pact.

Reuters