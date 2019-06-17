World / Americas

US businesses beg to be left off Trump’s tariff list

Companies warn of dire effects from plan to slap tariffs on another $300bn of Chinese imports

17 June 2019 - 20:53 Uday Sampath
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bengaluru — Hundreds of US businesses from local bridal shops to multibillion-dollar retailers have submitted comments to the US trade representative’s office opposing President Donald Trump’s plan to slap tariffs on another $300bn of Chinese imports.

The higher tariffs would affect everything from apparel and footwear to fireworks and cellphones, and was likely to raise prices for US consumers, the companies warned in submissions ahead of the start of seven days of public hearings on Monday.

Diane Cheatham, owner of Diane’s Formal Affair — an Alabama-based women’s boutique — said new tariffs would completely shut down her American suppliers, who will be unable to come up with the funding to cover the additional 25% they would need to pay to import their products.

“I am writing this letter pleading with you to keep our industry out of the next round of tariffs,” Cheatham said. “I stand shoulder to shoulder with thousands of business owners in this plea. Help us make America great again.”

Cheatham’s comments were echoed by many more US business owners, who said the new levies would hurt consumers and cause job losses.

Spirit of 76, a fireworks company that imports 100% of its product from China, said the tariffs would cause significant harm to its business, where profit margins are already razor thin. It said it would have to raise prices and the resulting loss in sales would affect hiring and expansion plans.

Large public companies, many of whose shares sank in May on concern over the effect  of tariffs on growth, also warned in broad terms of the trouble an outright trade war would cause.

“We strongly oppose the imposition of additional tariffs,” Ralph Lauren Corp said in a letter addressed to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

The luxury retailer asked for apparel and footwear to be removed from the tariff list, arguing that a rise in duties would lower sales and lead to US workers losing their jobs.

Roku, Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH corp and Best Buy are among a number of companies who have asked to testify at the hearings.

Reuters

Trump lauds tariff strategy as Ross downplays G20 breakthrough

US president hopes to resolve issues at G20 summit, but Beijing fails to confirm that he has a date with Xi Jinping
World
6 days ago

Crocs will cut Chinese production for US market, as ironic ‘ugly’ shoes make comeback

Crocs have become trendy in the past year with millennials as ironic ‘ugly’ fashion
Companies
6 days ago

Walmart worries that US tariffs will raise Mexican fresh produce prices

Retailer says it may have to access products from different sources
Companies
1 week ago

Trade tension puts Asian shares on edge

Investors await US jobs report amid uncertainty over Washington’s Mexico tariffs
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe on the brink as inflation nears 100%
World / Africa
2.
Chinese president Xi Jinping to visit North Korea ...
World / Asia
3.
Summer crop sowing lags in India on delayed ...
World / Asia
4.
China urges big lenders not to shun small ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Opinion / Editorials

Nike and Adidas join 173 US shoe retailers in call to avoid ‘catastrophic’ ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

The fading of the US multinational lobby

Opinion / Columnists

US consumers can expect 10 times the pain in next round of China tariffs

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.