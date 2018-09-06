US weekly jobless claims fall to near 49-year low

Washington — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid fell to near a 49-year low last week and private payrolls rose steadily in August, pointing to sustained labour market strength that should continue to underpin economic growth.

The economy so far appears to be weathering an escalating trade war between the US and China, as well as tensions with other trade partners including Canada, the European Union and Mexico, which have rattled financial markets.

This probably keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this month for the third time this year.

The Labor Department said on Thursday initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ended Sept. 1, the lowest level since December 1969.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 214,000 in the latest week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labour market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 2,750 last week to 209,500, also the lowest level since December 1969.

Though there have been reports of some companies either planning job cuts or laying off workers because of uncertainty caused by the Trump administration’s protectionist trade policy, that has not yet been reflected in the claims data.

Economists say given labour market tightness, employers are reluctant to lay off workers. The labour market is viewed as being near or at full employment.

The US dollar slipped to a fresh six-day low after the data. US stock index futures were trading slightly higher while prices of US Treasuries were largely unchanged.