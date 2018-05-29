California dreams and thrives as governor Jerry Brown rejects Donald Trump’s nightmare

California’s 4.9% increase in GDP in 2017 was more than twice the gain for the US and enabled the state’s jobless rate to slide to 4.2%, the lowest on record since such data was compiled in 1976. Per capita income since 2013 grew 20.5%, making California the perennial number one.

Among the biggest states sharing the Trump agenda, Texas remains an also-ran with less than a third of California’s $31.8bn in receipts from agriculture, forestry and fishing and $63bn less than California’s $289bn in equivalent GDP as the nation’s largest manufacturer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the Texas unemployment rate is lower at 4.1%, California’s is falling faster and its total workforce of 17-million is 37% greater and has increased by two-million during the past five years, more than any other state.

Investors also make California the best-performing state, with 462 native companies in the Russell 3,000 index producing a 587% total return (income plus appreciation) during the past decade, 262% the past five years, 76% the past two years and 27% the past year — easily surpassing the Russell 3,000’s total return of 371%, 154%, 59% and 22%, respectively.

In the market for state and local government debt, California also is superior, representing more than 20% of the number one BlackRock strategic municipal opportunities fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Although Trump said climate change was a Chinese hoax, California takes warming seriously. No country or state has more companies that derive at least 10% of their revenue from clean energy, energy efficiency or green technology, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. (California has 24 such companies.)

The average annual revenue from clean energy companies is 11.8% of the sales from the state’s major companies, up from 4.5% five years ago.

The average revenue of California clean energy companies is 140% of their domestic peers’ average sales. Only five years ago, the ratio was 49%. Their revenue grew 33% in 2017 when their counterparts throughout the US reported less than half that increase.

Trump and his enablers in the Republican Party fail to grasp the reality that clean energy increasingly is good for business, especially in California. "He can’t distinguish the white horse of victory from the pale horse of death, to quote the Apocalypse," said Brown during an interview at his Sacramento office last week. "He’s riding a dead horse. That will become obvious to more and more people."

Brown said that the market forces driving California ahead of other states are inexorable: "China also appears to be ready to adopt ever increasing requirements for zero-emissions vehicles. That’s the biggest market. That is the market, and they have to sell into it with electric cars and California is trying to do the same thing as well as the states that follow us. It can’t be resisted. It’s too powerful a force."

Investors already are benefiting from the trend, reflected in analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg showing the sales of California clean companies rising 29%, 16% and 11% in 2018, 2019 and 2020, compared to 17%, 8% and 6% for similar out-of-state firms.

Shares of California’s clean companies, which spend twice as much on research and development as their out-of-state peers, gained an average of 70% the past two years, or 23 percentage points more than the average return for the rest of the country. At the same time, California’s clean companies created twice as many jobs as their counterparts elsewhere.

Productivity also is unsurpassed in California, where the revenue per employee of clean companies rose 7% in 2017, while it fell 3% outside the state, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The new California law mandating that new homes be built with solar energy is a boon for the renewable industry. San Francisco-based Sunrun, whose shares appreciated 122% the past 12 months, will report sales growth of 36% in 2018, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The same analysts predict Sunrun will appreciate another 21% by December.

That’s another way of saying companies have a better chance of becoming greater when they make their business in California.

With Shin Pei

Bloomberg