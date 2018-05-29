Donald Trump hints at $50bn in tariffs on Chinese imports and IP

Ross’s trip

It’s the latest twist in a trade dispute between the US and China that has roiled financial markets and prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to warn of a trade war that could undermine the broadest global upswing in years. The announcement raises the stakes for the third round of talks between the two economies. US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross is scheduled to meet with officials in Beijing on June 2-4 to continue negotiations.

Trump has vacillated in recent weeks on how hard to push Beijing over issues such as tariffs and IP. The dispute began in March, when his administration threatened to slap tariffs on up to $50bn in Chinese shipments to punish Beijing for violating American IP rights.

After Beijing promised to retaliate in kind to any duties, the president raised the ante to slap tariffs on an additional $100bn in Chinese goods. However, the US has yet to publish a list of target products for the $100bn, and the White House statement makes no reference to the second potential tranche of duties.

Trump is under pressure from US Congress to stay tough on China, especially Chinese telecoms-equipment maker ZTE. Last week, Trump said he would allow ZTE to stay in business after it pays a $1.3bn fine, shakes up its management, and provides "high-level security guarantees".

ZTE criticism

China pressed the US to give ZTE a break after the US commerce department cut off the company from US suppliers to punish it for allegedly lying to American officials in a sanctions case. Republican senator Marco Rubio and other lawmakers from both parties have criticised Trump’s leniency toward ZTE, arguing that doing business with the company presents a risk to national security.

When he announced the initial plan to impose tariffs, the president also instructed the US treasury department to draw up new curbs on investments in the US by Chinese companies. The treasury has presented its findings to the president, but its conclusions haven’t been made public.

The latest signal from the White House sounds like the more hawkish wing of Trump’s trade team is trying to amplify its hard line, after treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said this month that any talk of a trade war was suspended for now.

"Mnuchin’s ‘trade war on hold’ comments look to have been repudiated this morning, and possibly his investment stance, too," said Derek Scissors, a China analyst at American Enterprise Institute in Washington. "It may be the administration has shifted somewhat to appease the Congress on the lifting of the ZTE sanctions."

The White House statement also said the US plans to continue litigation at the World Trade Organisation for China’s IP practices.

